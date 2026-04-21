Congress seeks probe into killings of children, fresh violence in Manipur

NEW DELHI: As Manipur remains tense after the eruption of fresh violence, Congress on Monday demanded urgent peace measures for the troubled state and a probe into the recent killings, including that of the two children on April 7.

Congress MP from Manipur, A Bimol Akoijam, said that the Centre and the state government had abdicated their responsibility in restoring peace and protecting the lives of people. The party has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Modi, urging immediate government intervention, including time-bound probes and institutional reforms.

Since April 7, Manipur has seen five killings. Thousands of people hit the streets at various places in the Manipur districts on Sunday evening, protesting against the killings. Night rallies were organised at Koirengei and Hatta Golpati in Imphal East and Kakching and Mayai Lambi in Imphal West.

Akoijam cited the gruesome incident on the intervening night of April 6 and April 7 at Tronglaobi village, in which two children were killed and their mother injured, along with a separate firing incident at a CRPF post in Gelmon village that left three persons dead. “The government is turning a blind eye towards the state,” said Akoijam.