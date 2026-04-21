Congress seeks probe into killings of children, fresh violence in Manipur

NEW DELHI: As Manipur remains tense after the eruption of fresh violence, Congress on Monday demanded urgent peace measures for the troubled state and a probe into the recent killings, including that of the two children on April 7.
Congress MP from Manipur, A Bimol Akoijam, said that the Centre and the state government had abdicated their responsibility in restoring peace and protecting the lives of people. The party has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Modi, urging immediate government intervention, including time-bound probes and institutional reforms.
Since April 7, Manipur has seen five killings. Thousands of people hit the streets at various places in the Manipur districts on Sunday evening, protesting against the killings. Night rallies were organised at Koirengei and Hatta Golpati in Imphal East and Kakching and Mayai Lambi in Imphal West.
Akoijam cited the gruesome incident on the intervening night of April 6 and April 7 at Tronglaobi village, in which two children were killed and their mother injured, along with a separate firing incident at a CRPF post in Gelmon village that left three persons dead. “The government is turning a blind eye towards the state,” said Akoijam.
The Lok Sabha MP also flagged continuing violence in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts since February, including deaths and arson amid the closure of NH 202, the latest incident being the killing of a BSF jawan on April 10.
“We urge the government to restore normalcy in Ukhrul and Kamjong, reopen NH 202, and address inter-community violence. Strict action should be taken against armed groups and individuals involved in illegal activities,” he said, adding that the party demands a time-bound probe and completion of investigation into the Tronglaobi killings.
In the memorandum, the party called for reorganisation and strengthening of Manipur Police as the primary institution responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. It flagged the administrative failure and erosion of effectiveness. It also urged the government to ensure safe access to citizens to their homes and essential services.
The party said that the findings of the inquiry commission instituted by the Centre to look into the violence that began on May 3, 2023, should be immediately published.