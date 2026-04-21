DRDO’s satellite imaging system to help MHA in real-time decision making

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday received an indigenously developed AI-enabled satellite imaging system, ‘Prajna’, designed to enhance real-time decision-making capabilities of security agencies.

The system was handed over by Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development, to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the cutting-edge platform has been built by its specialised lab, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR). Officials described ‘Prajna’ as a major technological advancement aimed at strengthening surveillance, intelligence gathering and operational response.

According to MHA officials, the AI-enabled system integrates satellite imagery with advanced analytics to provide actionable insights in real time. “The system is designed to significantly improve situational awareness and support faster, more accurate decision-making during critical operations,” an official said.

‘Prajna’ is expected to play a key role in monitoring sensitive regions, tracking suspicious activities and supporting counter-terrorism and border management efforts. By leveraging artificial intelligence, it can process vast volumes of satellite data, identify patterns and flag anomalies that may otherwise go unnoticed through conventional methods.

Security experts believe the deployment of such indigenous technologies marks a shift toward greater self-reliance in national security, as the system is also seen as a force multiplier for agencies operating in challenging terrains, where timely intelligence is crucial. The officials noted that the platform would enhance coordination among security agencies.