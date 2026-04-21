Gauhati HC directs Assam government to stop buffalo fights

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government, particularly the Home and Political Department, to ensure that no buffalo fights take place in the state and to initiate appropriate penal action against the organisers of such events.

Buffalo fights are organised to mark the Assamese harvest festival Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu.

The court passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), citing flagrantly held "illegal" buffalo fights in various districts of the state in January.

The court observed that buffalo fights in Assam cannot be permitted under the statutory provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and any holding of these events would be in violation of binding judicial precedents.

“PETA India had filed disturbing new evidence of extreme cruelty to buffaloes from this year before the Gauhati High Court. The documentation, available in photo and video form, shows blood-soaked buffaloes with gaping open wounds being nearly constantly beaten with thick sticks during the events and yanked by nose ropes to be forced to fight, resulting in severe injuries,” PETA India said in a statement.

The organisation had prayed for accountability and urgent action against the unlawful events. It sought immediate intervention to prevent any such future events.