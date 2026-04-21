India's seafood exports hit record Rs 72,325 crore; volume rises despite US dip

KOCHI: India’s seafood exports touched a historic high of Rs 72,325.82 crore ($8.28 billion) in 2025–26, with total export volumes rising to 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, according to provisional figures released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

The data clearly shows that there was no decline in overall export quantity, with both value and volume registering growth during the financial year.

Frozen shrimp continued to dominate India’s marine exports, contributing $5.51 billion — accounting for more than two-thirds of total export earnings. Shipments of shrimp increased by 4.6% in volume and 6.35% in value, reinforcing its position as the key driver of export growth.

The United States remained the largest importer of Indian seafood, with purchases worth $2.32 billion. However, exports to the US declined sharply, falling by 19.8% in volume and 14.5% in value, largely due to the impact of reciprocal tariffs.