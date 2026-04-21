JMM flags alleged misuse of SIR, ramps up organisational push in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might attempt to exploit the process to derive political mileage.

A key meeting of senior leaders and party functionaries was held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi on Tuesday, chaired by JMM Central President and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Notably, the SIR of electoral rolls is set to begin in Jharkhand soon, with a target of completing the exercise within 100 days.

Detailed discussions were held on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the upcoming Census. On the SIR, party leaders expressed concern over alleged political misuse and asserted that the democratic rights of citizens must be protected.

During the meeting, JMM leaders resolved that they would not allow the public to be deprived of any democratic rights under the guise of the SIR, nor would they permit any conspiracy hatched by the BJP to succeed.

It was also decided that, in the coming days, a special campaign would be launched at the organisational level to train party workers, enabling them to raise public awareness regarding the voter list, the Census and other sensitive issues.

The JMM has signalled that, in the near future, it intends to adopt a more assertive role on both the organisational front and in matters of public concern.