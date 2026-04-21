Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian airlines till May 24

Pakistan on Tuesday extended the ban on Indian aircrafts from using its airscape until May 24, days before the previous restriction was set to expire on Thursday.
Both Pakistan and India have closed its airspace for each other's airlines amid heightened tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, for which New Delhi blamed Islamabad.
Pakistan, however, rejected the allegations and also called for a transparent inquiry.
Pakistan has kept its airspace shut to Indian flights since April 24, 2025, a move that reportedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the Indian airlines.
The Pakistan Airports Authority said in the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that "all Indian-registered, leased, commercial and military aircraft will remain barred from Pakistani airspace until 5 am on May 24, 2026".
The ban has hit commercial Indian airlines badly as they used Pakistani airspace to operate most of their flights to and from different Indian cities to Gulf countries in particular.
Airspace closures were previously enacted during the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis.