Patna Diary: New government to seek floor test on April 24

The newly formed BJP-led NDA government in Bihar under CM Samrat Choudhary will undergo a floor test on April 24 at a special session of the Assembly. Given the strength of several constituent parties, the government is expected to sail through the test. With the vacant seat of Bankipur constituency yet to be filled after its MLA Nitin Nabin was elected as BJP’s national president and later as Rajya Sabha member, the number of NDA MLAs in the State Assembly is 201, while the Opposition has 41 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. The Opposition is, however, not missing any opportunity to attack the new government.

Shah to chair meeting for Nepal border security

The Central and Bihar governments will hold a high-level meeting on Indo-Nepal border security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the crucial meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on May 2. Sensitive issues, such as border security, infiltration, and narcotics trafficking, will be discussed in detail during this high-level meeting. The state’s new Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, may also join this meeting virtually. The meeting will be attended by senior officials from the Home Ministry, along with state’s Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and DGP Vinay Kumar. Preparations for the meeting are already underway.