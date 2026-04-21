Protesters oppose CM's Thoubal visit as Naga, Kuki communities clash during Manipur shutdown

GUWAHATI: Protesters opposing Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s visit to Thoubal forced security forces to open controlled fire to disperse a mob, leaving one person injured, while clashes also broke out between Naga and Kuki villagers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district during a shutdown on Tuesday.
Kuki and Naga villagers clashed in Kangpokpi district during the shutdown, while one person sustained bullet injuries when security forces opened fire to prevent an irate mob from advancing towards the venue of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s programme in Thoubal district of the Imphal valley.
As protesters took to the streets, Singh used a helicopter to travel to Wangjing Tentha in Thoubal to inaugurate a block development office. He later returned to Imphal by helicopter.
Police said that during the Chief Minister’s visit, a large group of individuals, armed with stones and catapults, advanced towards the function site with an apparent intent to vandalise the block development office.
“Despite repeated warnings and appeals by police personnel to disperse, the crowd continued to move aggressively, posing a serious threat… In view of the escalating situation, minimum necessary force was applied. As a last resort, controlled firing was undertaken in strict adherence to established protocols to disperse the mob and neutralise the threat,” the police said in a statement.
One individual, who was part of the mob, sustained injuries. The situation was subsequently brought under control, the statement added.
The Chief Minister expressed surprise that his visit was opposed. “I recently visited many hill districts and there was no opposition. I am surprised by the protest against my visit to Thoubal,” he said, addressing a gathering at the event.
He further stated that differences could be resolved through dialogue. “All solutions come after talks between the parties involved,” he added.
Tuesday marked the third day of a five-day statewide shutdown called by some Meitei women’s groups and civil society organisations, demanding the arrest of all those involved in a recent bomb attack in Bishnupur district in which two children were killed and their mother was injured.
Meanwhile, clashes broke out between Naga and Kuki villagers in Kangpokpi district on the first day of another three-day shutdown called by the United Naga Council, Manipur’s apex Naga civil society organisation, against the recent killing of two Naga travellers in Ukhrul district. Shots were also fired during the violence.