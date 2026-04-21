Protesters oppose CM's Thoubal visit as Naga, Kuki communities clash during Manipur shutdown

GUWAHATI: Protesters opposing Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s visit to Thoubal forced security forces to open controlled fire to disperse a mob, leaving one person injured, while clashes also broke out between Naga and Kuki villagers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district during a shutdown on Tuesday.

Kuki and Naga villagers clashed in Kangpokpi district during the shutdown, while one person sustained bullet injuries when security forces opened fire to prevent an irate mob from advancing towards the venue of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s programme in Thoubal district of the Imphal valley.

As protesters took to the streets, Singh used a helicopter to travel to Wangjing Tentha in Thoubal to inaugurate a block development office. He later returned to Imphal by helicopter.

Police said that during the Chief Minister’s visit, a large group of individuals, armed with stones and catapults, advanced towards the function site with an apparent intent to vandalise the block development office.