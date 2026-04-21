SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging National Investigation Agency Act, 2008

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, the NIA and others on a petition challenging the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

Observing that the questions raised by the petitioner were of vital importance, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought response on the plea from the union government and the NIA.

The plea has sought the setting aside of the 2008 NIA Act, claiming it was "violative" of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution and beyond the legislative competence of the Centre.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was set up under the Act as a central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The court directed that a counter affidavit be filed by the respondents within four weeks and the petitioner would thereafter have two weeks to file the rejoinder affidavit.