SP to bring private member's bill for reservation of OBC, Muslim women in Parliament

Samajwadi Party will introduce a private member's bill in the Parliament demanding separate reservation for OBC and Muslim women within the women's quota, Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav said on Monday.

The SP chief whip stated that the current law on women's reservation, passed by the Parliament in 2023, does not clearly specify representation for OBC and Muslim women. Yadav called it the law's "biggest shortcoming."

"There is no clarity in the women's reservation law regarding the participation of OBC and Muslim women. This is the biggest flaw. To address this, the Samajwadi Party is preparing to bring a private member's bill in Parliament," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Any MP, whether from the Opposition or the ruling party, who is not a minister is considered a "private member" and can introduce a bill.

It draws attention to specific public interest issues that may not be covered by government legislation.

When asked whether the party would launch a nationwide agitation on the issue, Yadav said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership.

Yadav also slammed the BJP-led Union Government for delaying the implementation of the women's reservation law passed in 2023.

"The entire Opposition had backed the women's reservation law in 2023. However, the government took three years to notify it," he said.