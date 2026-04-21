Urban local body elections to be held on May 17 in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: The elections to the 51 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh, which include 4 Municipal Corporations, Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi, and Solan, besides 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats, will be held in a single phase on May 17.

The State Election Commission has indicated that Panchayat elections for rural areas will be organised separately, with dates yet to be determined.

Currently, the Model Code of Conduct applies solely to the four Municipal Corporations and other urban bodies, following the election notification issued today.

The nomination process will begin on April 29 and 30. The candidates can withdraw their nomination by May 6, and the counting of votes for the four corporations will take place on May 31.