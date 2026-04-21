Uttarakhand plans special Assembly session as women’s reservation row intensifies

DEHRADUN: As temperatures climb in these early weeks of summer, the political climate in Uttarakhand has also begun to heat up, with fresh speculation surrounding a potential special session of the State Assembly reigniting the controversy over the Women’s Reservation Bill.
With debates on the revised bill appearing to wane, new speculation suggests the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government may convene a special session to introduce a censure motion over the failure to pass the legislation in Parliament.
The central issue stems from the inability of the proposed constitutional amendment, aimed at increasing women’s political representation, to secure the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Since that setback, the national political landscape has been mired in blame, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies accusing the opposition of undermining women’s rights, while the opposition has questioned the government’s legislative strategy and intent.
In Uttarakhand, this national friction has found a volatile local outlet. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has consistently reiterated his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, frequently placing the onus for the legislative deadlock on the opposition.
“The government is fully committed to providing political representation to women, but the attitude of the opposition has become a hurdle in this direction,” Chief Minister Dhami has stated previously.
By potentially calling a special session, the state government aims to send a clear signal to the central leadership and its electorate about where Uttarakhand stands on the issue.
While holding special sessions to pass resolutions on matters of national importance is a known legislative tradition, critics allege the move is purely tactical.
The Congress party has launched a counter-attack, accusing the BJP of using the reservation bill as a political prop to deflect from more pressing state-level concerns.
Congress State Spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasouni told this newspaper, “If the government truly wants to convene a special session, it should focus on the burning issues of the state. They should prioritise making Gairsain the permanent capital, ensuring the impartiality of CBI investigations, and delivering justice in the Ankita Bhandari case.”
She added, “The BJP is suffering from ‘Congress phobia’ and is exploiting this issue solely for political gain.”
The BJP has rejected these allegations, maintaining that the opposition’s obstructionist stance is the real culprit.
BJP spokesperson and MLA Vinod Chamoli responded to the criticism, stating, “The opposition’s stance against the revised Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament clearly shows that the Congress is not in favour of giving women adequate political representation.”
Chamoli further questioned the Congress’s opposition to the delimitation process, asserting that it is a critical, legally mandated step towards implementing the reservation effectively.