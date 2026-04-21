Uttarakhand plans special Assembly session as women’s reservation row intensifies

DEHRADUN: As temperatures climb in these early weeks of summer, the political climate in Uttarakhand has also begun to heat up, with fresh speculation surrounding a potential special session of the State Assembly reigniting the controversy over the Women’s Reservation Bill.

With debates on the revised bill appearing to wane, new speculation suggests the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government may convene a special session to introduce a censure motion over the failure to pass the legislation in Parliament.

The central issue stems from the inability of the proposed constitutional amendment, aimed at increasing women’s political representation, to secure the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Since that setback, the national political landscape has been mired in blame, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies accusing the opposition of undermining women’s rights, while the opposition has questioned the government’s legislative strategy and intent.

In Uttarakhand, this national friction has found a volatile local outlet. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has consistently reiterated his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, frequently placing the onus for the legislative deadlock on the opposition.

“The government is fully committed to providing political representation to women, but the attitude of the opposition has become a hurdle in this direction,” Chief Minister Dhami has stated previously.