Air China resumes direct flights between Beijing, Delhi

NEW DELHI: Air China has announced that it had restored operations between Beijing and Delhi since Tuesday.

Through a Facebook post, Air China announced that it has resumed non-stop flights connecting Beijing and Delhi on Tuesday. The Beijing-Delhi flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays every week using Airbus A330-200/300 aircraft.

The post said, “2026 marks the 20th year that Air China has operated in India! Air China's Delhi Beijing route will officially resume on April 21, with three flights per week operated by Airbus A330-200/300.“

It also specified this flight schedule. The plane will depart from Beijing at 3.15 pm (local time) and arrive at Delhi at 8.20 pm. It will depart from Delhi at 10.50 pm and reach Beijing the next morning at 7.40 am (local time). “Limited discounts are coming soon,” it added.

Since April 18, China Eastern Airlines has resumed direct flights between Kunning and Kolkata, six days a week. It plans to operate between Mumbai and Shanghai next, it stated in an official release.