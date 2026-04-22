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Army rescues stranded tourists, locals after snowfall triggers traffic jam in East Sikkim

Joint operation with GREF and Sikkim Police evacuates stranded people to Gangtok and restores traffic on key Jawaharlal Nehru Road after heavy snowfall disruption
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Indian Army rescued scores of stranded tourists and locals after sudden heavy snowfall triggered a massive traffic jam in East Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday.

Army personnel, assisted by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and Sikkim Police, launched the operation on Tuesday evening, they said.

The rescue was carried out under difficult weather conditions, enabling those stranded to safely return to Gangtok, they added.

The prompt intervention helped restore smooth traffic movement on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, a key arterial route.

(With PTI inputs)

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