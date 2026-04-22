Bhopal Diary: MP Congress to approach EC against minister

State cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s statement on why he is not going to West Bengal has given the opposition Congress the ammo to approach the Election Commission against him. At an event in the Ratlam district, Vijayvargiya said he was not going to Bengal, as he feared he could be arrested there in false cases. There are arrest warrants and 38 fake cases against me, so I’m not going to Bengal.” Just after his remark, the MP Congress reportedly approached the EC, demanding that Vijayvargiya’s 2023 assembly election win from the Indore-1 seat be nullified for concealing facts in his 2023 polls affidavit.

Digvijaya Singh ‘flags’ misuse of college

Former CM and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to the president and the Board of Governors of Daly College, Indore, raising concerns and condemning the repeated use of the premises, name and campus of the prestigious educational institution for activities associated with the RSS, BJP and affiliated outfits. While terming the trend as a “disturbing pattern” that undermines the institution’s neutrality, Singh detailed his claims by referring to multiple instances in his letter. He cited programmes held in September 2025, October 2025, and February 2026. He said the frequency of such events indicates a consistent pattern.