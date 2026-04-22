Chhattisgarh private schools launch non-cooperation movement, over 14,000 RTE students left in limbo

RAIPUR: The education landscape in Chhattisgarh has reached a flashpoint as the Chhattisgarh Private School Management Association has declared an indefinite “Non-Cooperation Movement”, vowing to block all admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act until their “genuine demands” are addressed.

The escalation follows a decade of financial friction, culminating in a boycott of government directives. Despite the state recently announcing the selection of 14,403 children for RTE admission through an online lottery, the Association has dug in its heels, refusing to enrol a single student until the government addresses a 13-year stagnation in reimbursement rates.

At the heart of the crisis is a reimbursement structure that has not been revised since 2011. Association leaders argue that while inflation, staff salaries and infrastructure costs have risen sharply, the government’s compensation has remained unchanged.

"We are being asked to provide present day education on 2011 budgets," stated Association President Rajeev Gupta. "The insensitivity toward the actual cost of educating underprivileged students is no longer sustainable,” he added.