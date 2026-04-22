CPWD allows automatic price adjustment in tenders amidst West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: In response to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and its impact on global supply chains, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has permitted automatic price adjustment in construction contracts to address rising material costs.

In a recent clarification, CPWD stated that it had no objection if government departments and organisations following its works manual choose to incorporate price variation clauses in their new tender documents.

These clauses allow contract values to be adjusted in line with fluctuations in market prices of materials and labour.

The decision comes as prices of key construction material such as steel, cement, and fuel continue to escalate due to geopolitical tensions, putting significant financial strain on contractors and delaying infrastructure projects.

The move is aimed at ensuring smoother project execution by protecting contractors from unforeseen cost surges and also to maintain the pace of infrastructure development projects.