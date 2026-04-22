Haryana Assembly to hold special one-day session; to introduce bill on promotion of Group D employees

The Haryana Assembly will conduct a special one-day session on April 27, when a bill on the promotion of Group D employees will be introduced, Chief Minister Nayab Saini said on Wednesday.

According to the CM, the Haryana Clerical Service Bill, 2026, seeks to increase the promotion quota for Group D employees who have completed five years of service.

"The draft Haryana Clerical Services Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, 2026, has been approved. It provides for increasing the Group D promotion quota for clerk positions from 20 per cent to 30 per cent. The draft also mandates a 5 per cent reservation under the ex gratia policy," Saini told reporters in Gurugram.

The session will also see the BJP government introduce a censure motion against the opposition parties for defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposed by the Union Government in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill, proposed by the BJP-led government sought to revise the framework governing delimitation and implementation of women reservation.