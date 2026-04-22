Haryana Assembly to hold special one-day session; to introduce bill on promotion of Group D employees

The Haryana Assembly will conduct a special one-day session on April 27, when a bill on the promotion of Group D employees will be introduced, Chief Minister Nayab Saini said on Wednesday.
According to the CM, the Haryana Clerical Service Bill, 2026, seeks to increase the promotion quota for Group D employees who have completed five years of service.
"The draft Haryana Clerical Services Recruitment and Conditions of Service Bill, 2026, has been approved. It provides for increasing the Group D promotion quota for clerk positions from 20 per cent to 30 per cent. The draft also mandates a 5 per cent reservation under the ex gratia policy," Saini told reporters in Gurugram.
The session will also see the BJP government introduce a censure motion against the opposition parties for defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposed by the Union Government in the Lok Sabha.
The Bill, proposed by the BJP-led government sought to revise the framework governing delimitation and implementation of women reservation.
"The opposition has mocked women's empowerment by defeating the Nari Shakti Vandan bill. Today, women are playing a greater role in every sphere, from family to national development," the CM alleged.
"But the opposition parties, including the Congress, insulted women by opposing the bill. Even God will not forgive the INDI alliance for this act," Saini said.
The chief minister added that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for women's empowerment, the Congress and the other opposition parties insulted women by opposing the bill.
According to officials, the decision to hold a special session of the Assembly was taken at a Cabinet meeting at the PWD rest house in Gurugram on Wednesday.
The official also said that it was the first Cabinet meeting held in Gurugram, with a focus on promoting investment.
(With inputs from PTI)