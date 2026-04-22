Hyderabad-based physician honoured at 2.0 Health Conference Las Vegas

NEW DELHI: Dr Prabhu Kumar Chellagali, a senior physician and President of the Indian Medical Association (Hyderabad), received international recognition in the United States for his contributions to global healthcare and medical advocacy.

Dr Chellagali, who also serves as Convenor for the Commonwealth Medical Association in London and as a Global Ambassador for Climate Mitigation, was invited as a keynote speaker at the 2.0 Health Conference held in Las Vegas.

The event brought together delegates from 163 countries, providing a significant platform for global dialogue on healthcare innovation.

In his keynote address, Dr Chellagali highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence(AI) in healthcare systems. He spoke extensively on both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI-driven solutions, stressing the urgent need to harness digital health technologies to reduce disparities in access to care, particularly in rural India and across Commonwealth nations.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that he outlined strategies aimed at “reaching the unreachable”, advocating for scalable, technology-led healthcare delivery models to serve marginalised and underserved communities.

As he said further, he also called for stronger collaboration between governments, institutions and international stakeholders to ensure equitable healthcare access in an increasingly digital world. His address gained considerable global attention and was widely shared across multiple countries.