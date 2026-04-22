Hyderabad-based physician honoured at 2.0 Health Conference Las Vegas

NEW DELHI: Dr Prabhu Kumar Chellagali, a senior physician and President of the Indian Medical Association (Hyderabad), received international recognition in the United States for his contributions to global healthcare and medical advocacy.
Dr Chellagali, who also serves as Convenor for the Commonwealth Medical Association in London and as a Global Ambassador for Climate Mitigation, was invited as a keynote speaker at the 2.0 Health Conference held in Las Vegas.
The event brought together delegates from 163 countries, providing a significant platform for global dialogue on healthcare innovation.
In his keynote address, Dr Chellagali highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence(AI) in healthcare systems. He spoke extensively on both the opportunities and challenges posed by AI-driven solutions, stressing the urgent need to harness digital health technologies to reduce disparities in access to care, particularly in rural India and across Commonwealth nations.
Speaking to TNIE, he said that he outlined strategies aimed at “reaching the unreachable”, advocating for scalable, technology-led healthcare delivery models to serve marginalised and underserved communities.
As he said further, he also called for stronger collaboration between governments, institutions and international stakeholders to ensure equitable healthcare access in an increasingly digital world. His address gained considerable global attention and was widely shared across multiple countries.
Beyond his international engagements, Dr Chellagali is known for his work as a medical activist and journalist, focusing on promoting evidence-based medicine and countering misinformation. Over the past two decades, he has organised more than 5,000 medical camps, contributing significantly to community health outcomes.
In recognition of his service, Dr Chellagali was felicitated in Chicago by prominent dignitaries, including US Congressman Danny Davis, and was presented with the Reverend Jesse Jackson Award. The honour acknowledges his contributions to healthcare, humanitarian service and global medical advocacy.
Dr Chellagali has also been actively involved in crisis response efforts. During the ethnic conflict in Manipur, he was among the first medical professionals to provide on-ground assistance, delivering essential healthcare services as well as food and nutritional support to affected populations.
His visit to the United States included meetings with political leaders, diplomats and global stakeholders, aimed at strengthening international cooperation in healthcare and humanitarian initiatives.
The recognition is seen as a moment of pride not only for Telangana but for India as a whole, reflecting a career dedicated to service, innovation and the pursuit of global health equity.