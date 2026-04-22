India-Germany defence ties step up; co-production roadmap set as P-75I submarine deal on cusp

NEW DELHI: India and Germany on Wednesday moved to align big-ticket defence projects with a co-development and co-production framework, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Boris Pistorius agreeing on a roadmap to deepen industrial collaboration including in the field of niche military technologies.

“The Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training were inked and exchanged during the meeting,” the defence ministry said, outlining a structured framework for bilateral defence collaboration. "The two Ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies,” the statement added.

The roadmap gains immediate relevance with major programmes in play. Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, in partnership with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, has been selected for India’s Project-75I submarine programme, under which six next-generation conventional submarines are to be built in India. The nearly Rs. 1 lakh crore project now awaits final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).