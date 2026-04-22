India will never bow to any form of terror: PM pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims on first anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary and expressed solidarity with their families, saying those killed “will never be forgotten” and reiterating that India “will never bow to any form of terror.”

In a post on X, PM Modi described the April 22, 2025 attack as a tragedy that continues to weigh on the nation’s conscience.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss,” he said.

“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” the Prime Minister added.

The attack on April 22 last year saw terrorists gun down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, triggering nationwide outrage. Families of the victims continue to grapple with the loss of their loved ones.