India will never bow to any form of terror: PM pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims on first anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary and expressed solidarity with their families, saying those killed “will never be forgotten” and reiterating that India “will never bow to any form of terror.”
In a post on X, PM Modi described the April 22, 2025 attack as a tragedy that continues to weigh on the nation’s conscience.
“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss,” he said.
“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” the Prime Minister added.
The attack on April 22 last year saw terrorists gun down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, triggering nationwide outrage. Families of the victims continue to grapple with the loss of their loved ones.
In response to the attack, India launched a military operation on May 7, targeting and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.
The Indian Army took to 'X' to say that for acts against India, the response is “assured,” adding that “justice will be served. Always.”
On the eve of the anniversary, the Army had also warned that its response becomes “decisive when boundaries of humanity are crossed,” posting: “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united,” along with a symbolic reference to Operation Sindoor.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stepped up security in Pahalgam with additional deployments and heightened surveillance to ensure a peaceful commemoration, which is expected to be attended by political leaders, civil society members, and families of victims.
A memorial has also been erected in Pahalgam in honour of those killed in the Baisaran Valley attack. Built of black marble, it bears the names of all 26 victims, 25 tourists and a local pony ride organizer Adil Shah which stands along the banks of the Lidder river.