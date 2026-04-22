Memorial to remember Baisaran terror victims

PAHALGAM: Ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, the authorities have established a memorial for the Baisaran victims in the tourist resort.

The “Baisaran Martyrs Memorial”, in eternal remembrance of those killed in the terrorist attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam, on April 22, 2025, has been constructed by the Pahalgam Development Authority.

The memorial has two Indian flags atop and stands as a solemn tribute to 26 lives lost in last year’s attack.

On April 22, 2025, Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which is also known as mini Switzerland, killing 25 tourists and a local ponywala, Adil Shah, who attempted to snatch the rifle of one of the attackers.

Crafted in black marble, the memorial bears names of all 26 victims engraved in bold golden letters. The tourists arriving in Pahalgam stop at the memorial, offering prayers and paying tribute. The terror attack severely hit Kashmir’s tourism and brought India and Pakistan on the brink of war after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor to target militant infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam attack. The three LeT terrorists involved in the attack were killed during “Operation Mahadev” on July 28, 2025, at Dachigam forest area in the outskirts of Srinagar.