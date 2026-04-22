NCW recommends life-long care for acid attack survivors; seeks national registry to track FIRs

NEW DELHI: Simplified procedures for FIR registration, mandatory zero FIRs, strict action on stalking complaints and free, lifelong medical treatment, including reconstructive surgeries, are among the slew of recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has suggested to the centre for the life-long needs of the acid attack survivors in the country on Wednesday.

The Commission, which has submitted detailed recommendations to multiple central ministries, has outlined a survivor-centric framework addressing medical care, legal justice, rehabilitation, financial security, and long-term socio-economic inclusion for acid attack survivors across the country.

Among their top recommendations is the establishment of a national acid attack case-tracking registry linking FIRs, medical care, compensation, and rehabilitation; a separate Unique Disability Identity (UDID) category; real time digital monitoring dashboards at district, state and national levels, and automatic linkage of disability status with welfare and reservation benefits.

Seeking exemplary punishment as a deterrent for the accused, the NCW has also sought timely enhanced compensation linked to severity, including additional support for blindness and multiple surgeries; monthly pension schemes for survivors; an online grievance redressal system for compensation-related complaints; and education support, including scholarships, fee waivers, and assistive learning tools.

Highlighting that the victims should be recognised under The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the NCW said they should be issued disability certificates using inclusive terminology such as “corrosive injuries.”

They also recommended strict control and licensing of acid sales at the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail levels, and periodic audits and inspections of acid sales and storage.

To this end, they have suggested mandatory record-keeping and reporting by acid vendors, and community and police monitoring mechanisms for early prevention.

Not only should there be a clear distinction between industrial and other uses of acid, but amendments should be introduced in the Poison Act of 1919 to strengthen enforcement, they said.