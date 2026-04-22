NCW recommends life-long care for acid attack survivors; seeks national registry to track FIRs

NEW DELHI: Simplified procedures for FIR registration, mandatory zero FIRs, strict action on stalking complaints and free, lifelong medical treatment, including reconstructive surgeries, are among the slew of recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has suggested to the centre for the life-long needs of the acid attack survivors in the country on Wednesday.
The Commission, which has submitted detailed recommendations to multiple central ministries, has outlined a survivor-centric framework addressing medical care, legal justice, rehabilitation, financial security, and long-term socio-economic inclusion for acid attack survivors across the country.
Among their top recommendations is the establishment of a national acid attack case-tracking registry linking FIRs, medical care, compensation, and rehabilitation; a separate Unique Disability Identity (UDID) category; real time digital monitoring dashboards at district, state and national levels, and automatic linkage of disability status with welfare and reservation benefits.
Seeking exemplary punishment as a deterrent for the accused, the NCW has also sought timely enhanced compensation linked to severity, including additional support for blindness and multiple surgeries; monthly pension schemes for survivors; an online grievance redressal system for compensation-related complaints; and education support, including scholarships, fee waivers, and assistive learning tools.
Highlighting that the victims should be recognised under The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the NCW said they should be issued disability certificates using inclusive terminology such as “corrosive injuries.”
They also recommended strict control and licensing of acid sales at the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail levels, and periodic audits and inspections of acid sales and storage.
To this end, they have suggested mandatory record-keeping and reporting by acid vendors, and community and police monitoring mechanisms for early prevention.
Not only should there be a clear distinction between industrial and other uses of acid, but amendments should be introduced in the Poison Act of 1919 to strengthen enforcement, they said.
It also suggested mandatory golden hour protocol to be notified and uniformly implemented across all government and private hospitals; compulsory training and certification on acid attack management for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, PHCs, and emergency responders; and free, lifelong medical treatment, including reconstructive surgeries, ophthalmic care, dental care, and assistive devices and customised Ayushman Bharat packages covering repeated and staged reconstructive surgeries.
The Commission has also sought the establishment of district-level Centres of Excellence for burn care and rehabilitation, as well as dedicated acid attack cells in hospitals for case coordination, follow-up, and survivor navigation.
Family counselling and caregiver support have also been recommended as an integral part of rehabilitation, which should include trauma-informed counselling services at the district and state levels, delivered by trained psychologists.
For this, they have also suggested long-term, continuous counselling, recognising survivors as lifelong care recipients.
“This should include group therapy and peer-support programmes, enabling survivors to become peer counsellors,” the NCW said.
Among the legal provisions, NCW has recommended fast-track investigation and trial mechanisms with fixed timelines for acid attack cases.
It said that the reversal of burden of proof in acid attack prosecutions to strengthen survivor protection; appointment of dedicated legal officers to assist survivors at the district level; simplified procedures for FIR registration, including mandatory zero FIRs; strict action on stalking complaints as a preventive measure; uniform survivor-centric investigation standards and evidence protocols; and provision of stringent and exemplary punishment for acting as a deterrent.
The recommendations were based on a roundtable consultation titled "Navjeevan: A Consultation on Care, Justice and Dignity for Acid Attack Survivors" held on January 16. These suggestions have been sent to the ministries of Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development and Social Justice and Empowerment.
“The NCW has urged the concerned Ministries to take expeditious action on these recommendations to ensure timely care, access to justice, and long-term rehabilitation for acid attack survivors, enabling them to lead lives of dignity and independence,” the Commission said.
For long-term medical support, the NCW has suggested telemedicine and weekly tele-consultation services; mandatory display of free treatment information for acid attack survivors in all hospitals; and special compensation and assistive technology support for survivors with visual impairment or severe disability.
Stressing the need for sensitisation training on the issue, the NCW said it should not be imparted only to police, judiciary, prosecutors, medical staff, and NGOs, but also in schools, colleges, workplaces, and local bodies.
Also, integration of psycho-social rehabilitation into all survivor welfare schemes.
It also suggested expediting the passage of the Victims of Acid Attacks Bill, 2022.
For the survivors, the NCW has suggested compensation and financial security.
They have sought a uniform national compensation framework applicable across all states and UTs; time-bound disbursal of compensation (interim relief within 7–15 days); direct online transfer of compensation linked with FIR registration; portability of benefits irrespective of marriage or migration.
For the livelihood, education and economic empowerment of the victims, the NCW have suggested accessible livelihood models, including work-from-home and assisted technology kits; skill development and digital literacy programmes tailored for survivors; wage-subsidy models through CSR, bridging salary gaps during initial employment; mandatory workplace accessibility and sensitivity training for employers; incentives and tax rebates for corporate employing acid attack survivors; support under Startup India and entrepreneurship schemes.
As acid attack victims face discrimination, the NCW have sought their social Inclusion in society.
For this, they have recommended national awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and promote acceptance; the inclusion of survivor narratives in public education and media guidelines; respectful terminology and dignity-based communication protocols; and the promotion of survivor-led organisations in policy consultations and implementation.
Also, school- and workplace-integration programmes for survivors were suggested.
For smooth coordination among different departments, the NCW suggested the creation of state and district-level coordination cells involving health, police, judiciary, and welfare departments; designation of single-point nodal officers for acid attack cases; regular inter-ministerial and inter-state review meetings; clear accountability and audit mechanisms for service delivery; utilisation of CSR funds for treatment, rehabilitation, and livelihood support; and periodic public reporting to ensure transparency and accountability.