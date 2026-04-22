New rules imposed on outsourced employees at RMLIMS in Lucknow trigger controversy

LUCKNOW: A major controversy has erupted over new rules issued to discipline the outsourced employees at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow.

According to the order issued by the agency's camp manager based on the institution's directive, male employees will be fined Rs 200 if found with a beard or long hair. Female employees will be fined an amount of Rs 200 if they don't follow the prescribed hairstyle.

Under the new rules, a fine of Rs 100 has been imposed for not wearing an ID card/nameplate during duty, and Rs 200 has been imposed for not wearing the prescribed uniform.

A fine of 500 rupees will be imposed for being absent from duty without notice. A penalty of up to Rs 2000 is fixed for taking leave or remaining absent without prior notice. A fine of Rs 500 has also been fixed for being found sleeping, smoking, or consuming alcohol during duty hours.

The order also states that in cases of corrupt conduct, use of improper methods, or collusion with officials, an FIR will be filed along with termination of service if found guilty.

Employees allege that such strict and unusual rules are not being implemented in other institutions of the State. They have expressed opposition, calling this order impractical.

According to the aggrieved outsourced employees, outsourcing companies are working on the instructions of the institution's administration. They claim that such orders have been issued to pressurise outsourcing employees, as the order is not applicable to regular employees.

As perlocal sources, around 4,000 outsourced employees are working in the institute.