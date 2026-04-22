Noida airport operations face further delay as MHA rejects rule change on foreign CEO

NEW DELHI: The start of the much-delayed commercial operations at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is set to be delayed further, following the Ministry of Home Affairs turning down a proposal to amend a 15-year-old security rule that bars foreign nationals from holding the top post at a new airport, a government source said.

The CEO of a greenfield airport (built from scratch) also serves as the security coordinator, making it a sensitive post.

NIA has a Swiss CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, and is also the first airport in the country to be executed by a 100% foreign entity, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

The 2011 order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) states, “The chief executive officer of Indian nationality at each Greenfield Indian airport and the airport director or in-charge airport management at Airports Authority of India airports which are served by civil flights shall be the security coordinator at the respective airports and shall be responsible for coordinating the implementation of security measures in accordance with the legal provisions and instructions issued by the BCAS from time to time.” The BCAS cannot issue clearance unless the Home Ministry gives its approval, an official said.