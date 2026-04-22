Noida airport operations face further delay as MHA rejects rule change on foreign CEO

NEW DELHI: The start of the much-delayed commercial operations at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is set to be delayed further, following the Ministry of Home Affairs turning down a proposal to amend a 15-year-old security rule that bars foreign nationals from holding the top post at a new airport, a government source said.
The CEO of a greenfield airport (built from scratch) also serves as the security coordinator, making it a sensitive post.
NIA has a Swiss CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, and is also the first airport in the country to be executed by a 100% foreign entity, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.
The 2011 order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) states, “The chief executive officer of Indian nationality at each Greenfield Indian airport and the airport director or in-charge airport management at Airports Authority of India airports which are served by civil flights shall be the security coordinator at the respective airports and shall be responsible for coordinating the implementation of security measures in accordance with the legal provisions and instructions issued by the BCAS from time to time.” The BCAS cannot issue clearance unless the Home Ministry gives its approval, an official said.
The Noida airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 this year, with the official version stating that it would start operations shortly.
The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, granted it the aerodrome licence on March 6. However, multiple sources told this reporter last month that the second phase of security clearance from the BCAS, the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP), had not yet been granted to the airport.
“The ASP documents the security framework and the contingency plans in case of any emergency,” a source said.
Asked about the issue, the airport, in an official statement, said, “We are working closely with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to secure approval for the ASP. Following this, we will coordinate with all stakeholders to finalise timelines for the commencement of commercial operations. Our efforts are focused on ensuring that all systems, processes, and personnel are fully aligned to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless start of operations.” Airport officials refused to divulge further information.
The airport now needs to recruit an Indian CEO, which could be a lengthy process, or explore other options with the government.
A Home Ministry official refused to comment on the issue, while BCAS Director General Rajesh Nirwan did not respond to multiple calls from this reporter.