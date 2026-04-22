Poll seizures in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal cross Rs 1,000 crore mark

NEW DELHI: Poll-related seizures, including cash, drugs and liquor meant to allure voters, have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

It said since the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated on February 26, enforcement authorities have recovered freebies and allurements worth Rs 1072.13 crore in the two states.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday in a single phase along with phase one in West Bengal where the second phase of voting is slated for April 29.

The seizures include Rs 127.67 crore in cash, nearly 41,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 106.3 crore, drugs worth nearly Rs 184 crore and precious metals such as gold and silver worth Rs 215 crore.

Authorities have also seized freebies worth Rs 418 crore, the EC said.