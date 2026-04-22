Punjab Congress chief files PIL in HC seeking ban on 'Lawrence of Punjab' web series

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a ban on the proposed web series “Lawrence of Punjab”, based on the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Warring said he had filed the petition in the larger public interest, particularly keeping in view the socio-criminal environment prevailing in Punjab.

The petition, he said, raises substantial issues concerning public order, societal harmony, and the responsible dissemination of digital content.

The petitioner approached the High Court seeking directions to the Union of India and other respondents to stop or ban its release and public exhibition on social media platforms.

The petition was filed through counsel Nikhil Ghai and is expected to come up for consideration before the Bench in due course.