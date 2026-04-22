Punjab Police reach Dibrugarh to arrest Amritpal Singh in Ajnala case, trial to proceed virtually

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has reached Dibrugarh in Assam to formally arrest Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case of February 2023, as his National Security Act (NSA) detention ended today. He will, however, remain lodged in the same jail.

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the Punjab government to keep Amritpal in Dibrugarh Central Jail following the expiry of his NSA detention, a team led by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer reached the northeastern state on Sunday evening. He is likely to be arrested on April 23.

Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, after he was taken into custody and detained under the NSA.

Citing security and law and order concerns if Amritpal is brought to Amritsar for trial, the state government had moved the high court seeking permission to arrest him in the case and continue to keep him in the Assam jail. The government also urged that the trial be conducted through video conferencing.

Amritpal’s counsel, advocate Harpal Singh Khara, said that the high court had permitted the state to arrest him in the case after the expiry of his NSA detention and to conduct subsequent proceedings through video conferencing.

“The court has allowed the trial to be conducted in Amritsar through virtual mode. He will be arrested and produced before the court via video conferencing,” he said.