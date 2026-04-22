Punjab set to face eight to ten-hour-long power cuts in upcoming days amid heatwave warning

CHANDIGARH: As temperatures continue to rise across Punjab, residents across the state are set to face prolonged power outages for eight to ten hours over the next four to five days, according to a notice issued by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
Long-duration electricity cuts will continue until April 26 in major cities, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, SAS Nagar and Patiala.
The scheduled power cuts come at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions over the next three days.
The temperatures are expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, raising concerns about discomfort and increased electricity demand.
The power utility has attributed the power outages to ongoing work aimed at strengthening and modernising the electricity distribution system. As a result, power supply may be disrupted for 8 to 10 hours daily in affected areas.
The official website of PSPCL reports power cuts due to repairs or faults in about 150 11 kV power grids until April 29. It further stated that strengthening power infrastructure is essential before the summer and paddy sowing season.
"Efforts include repairing feeders, trimming trees near power lines, and replacing old transformers,” the Corporation said.
The officials of the PSPCL said that the staggered schedule is designed to facilitate infrastructure upgrades. The cuts are expected to continue until the last week of April, raising concerns among both industrial and domestic consumers.
"Although efforts will be made to minimise disruption, residents in these districts are expected to face extended daytime outages,’’ said an official.
Punjab Power and Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora wrote on X, "Planned outages as publicised by @PSPCLPb are aimed at improving power supply through system upgrades. The inconvenience caused is regretted, but these improvements will greatly benefit consumers in the long run."
The Health Department has also issued an advisory asking hospitals to remain on high alert, create special wards, and deploy staff 24 hours a day.
In Ludhiana, power has been turned off from 9 am to 5 pm in many areas. The outages are likely to affect farmers relying on electricity for agricultural purposes.
Notably, following the issue of the notice, the villagers jumped the gate and forcibly entered the power house located in Wadala Bhitte Vadh village near Amritsar.
They repeatedly switched on the electricity supply that had been shut off. The employees claimed that they told the locals that a power cut had been imposed at the instructions of senior officials, but people did not listen to them.
Former Education Minister and Congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government, which claims Punjab to be power-surplus, has pushed the state into a severe electricity crisis.
Singh stated that the power situation in Punjab has deteriorated to such an extent that even in the third week of April, amid severe heat and heatwave alerts, unannounced power cuts of 8 to 10 hours have been announced in cities and villages.
The situation has become particularly serious in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, and Patiala. If conditions continue, outages for a longer time may also occur during nighttime.
Pargat Singh further said that in the past week, power demand in Punjab has surged sharply from 6,500 MW to over 10,000 MW.
At present, no electricity is being supplied to the agricultural sector, yet Powercom is unable to meet demand.
He alleged that to hide major failures, unannounced power cuts are being imposed under the pretext of 'beautification.' Consumers are also not being given accurate information through helpline numbers.
Singh claimed that a few senior officials in Powercom admitted that meeting electricity demand before April 28 is likely not possible. "Once paddy transplantation begins, electricity supply will have to be diverted to agriculture, further widening the gap between demand and supply,’’ he said.