Punjab set to face eight to ten-hour-long power cuts in upcoming days amid heatwave warning

CHANDIGARH: As temperatures continue to rise across Punjab, residents across the state are set to face prolonged power outages for eight to ten hours over the next four to five days, according to a notice issued by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Long-duration electricity cuts will continue until April 26 in major cities, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda, SAS Nagar and Patiala.

The scheduled power cuts come at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions over the next three days.

The temperatures are expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, raising concerns about discomfort and increased electricity demand.

The power utility has attributed the power outages to ongoing work aimed at strengthening and modernising the electricity distribution system. As a result, power supply may be disrupted for 8 to 10 hours daily in affected areas.

The official website of PSPCL reports power cuts due to repairs or faults in about 150 11 kV power grids until April 29. It further stated that strengthening power infrastructure is essential before the summer and paddy sowing season.

"Efforts include repairing feeders, trimming trees near power lines, and replacing old transformers,” the Corporation said.

The officials of the PSPCL said that the staggered schedule is designed to facilitate infrastructure upgrades. The cuts are expected to continue until the last week of April, raising concerns among both industrial and domestic consumers.

"Although efforts will be made to minimise disruption, residents in these districts are expected to face extended daytime outages,’’ said an official.

Punjab Power and Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora wrote on X, "Planned outages as publicised by @PSPCLPb are aimed at improving power supply through system upgrades. The inconvenience caused is regretted, but these improvements will greatly benefit consumers in the long run."

The Health Department has also issued an advisory asking hospitals to remain on high alert, create special wards, and deploy staff 24 hours a day.

In Ludhiana, power has been turned off from 9 am to 5 pm in many areas. The outages are likely to affect farmers relying on electricity for agricultural purposes.