SC road safety panel warns of jail for political hoardings hiding traffic signs in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court’s Committee on Road Safety has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding an immediate halt to the practice of covering traffic signboards with political posters and banners, warning that those found blocking such signs could face jail time.

The committee, headed by Justice Abhay Manohar, has highlighted that obstructing road safety signage is a direct violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The communication underscores that such actions are not merely a nuisance but a significant hazard, putting lives at risk.

Under existing statutes, those found obstructing or concealing traffic safety indicators face stringent penal consequences, including fines and up to six months in jail.

The intervention stems from growing concern that political fervour, often displayed through oversized flex boards and banners celebrating political appointments or birthdays, frequently obscures critical navigation and warning signs.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation, welcomed the judicial intervention.

“It is a common sight to see supporters cluttering squares and public spaces with massive hoardings to celebrate a leader’s promotion or birthday,” Nautiyal observed.