SC road safety panel warns of jail for political hoardings hiding traffic signs in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court’s Committee on Road Safety has written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demanding an immediate halt to the practice of covering traffic signboards with political posters and banners, warning that those found blocking such signs could face jail time.
The committee, headed by Justice Abhay Manohar, has highlighted that obstructing road safety signage is a direct violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The communication underscores that such actions are not merely a nuisance but a significant hazard, putting lives at risk.
Under existing statutes, those found obstructing or concealing traffic safety indicators face stringent penal consequences, including fines and up to six months in jail.
The intervention stems from growing concern that political fervour, often displayed through oversized flex boards and banners celebrating political appointments or birthdays, frequently obscures critical navigation and warning signs.
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation, welcomed the judicial intervention.
“It is a common sight to see supporters cluttering squares and public spaces with massive hoardings to celebrate a leader’s promotion or birthday,” Nautiyal observed.
“However, when these banners overlap or entirely mask traffic signs, they render the boards invisible. This creates a dangerous information gap for motorists, significantly increasing the likelihood of accidents.”
The committee has directed the state administration, specifically the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, District Magistrates, and Senior Superintendents of Police, to enforce strict compliance.
The instruction mandates that officials take decisive action against those responsible for violating these road safety norms.
For years, the indiscriminate placement of political advertisements has drawn public ire. In many parts of the state, hoardings are installed in such a haphazard manner that essential directions, speed limit signs, and hazard warnings are completely eclipsed. Motorists, particularly those unfamiliar with local routes, often miss vital cues, turning a routine commute into a perilous journey.
With this directive, the Uttarakhand government is now under pressure to operationalise a crackdown. The message from the apex court is clear: the safety of commuters takes precedence over political exhibitionism.
Local authorities are expected to issue fresh guidelines shortly, aiming to reclaim road infrastructure for its primary purpose, safe and organised traffic flow, rather than serving as a canvas for political messaging.
This shift marks a significant move towards prioritising public safety standards over the unchecked proliferation of roadside propaganda.