Uttarakhand wildlife attacks claim 20 lives in just three months

DEHRADUN: Human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand has escalated into a severe crisis, with 118 attacks recorded between January and March 2026, leaving 20 people dead and 98 injured, according to Forest Department data.

This worrying trend shows the state’s environment is getting worse, and 2026 could be even deadlier than last year, when 68 people died over 12 months.

Tigers have emerged as the primary threat, responsible for half of all deaths this year. Most chilling is the lack of survivors in these specific encounters; every recorded tiger interaction this quarter has resulted in a fatality.

While the Ramnagar and Nainital forest divisions have become the epicentre of this tragedy, incidents involving leopards and elephants are also surging, leaving rural communities paralyzed by fear.

“The pattern of conflict is shifting,” notes a senior forest official. “Animals once restricted to deep forests are increasingly venturing into human settlements, driven by habitat fragmentation, encroachment, and a desperate search for prey.”

In response to the mounting death toll, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal has called for heightened vigilance. “The department is running continuous awareness campaigns,” Uniyal told the TNIE. “We have initiated safety measures, including installing solar lights in rural areas, intensifying patrols along forest fringes, and enhancing security protocols for children heading to school.”

The minister stressed that personal caution remains the first line of defense. However, forest officials acknowledge that economic necessity often forces villagers—particularly women gathering firewood or fodder—into dangerous, deep-forest zones. Kundan Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer of Haldwani, emphasised that bridging the communication gap between authorities and residents is vital. “Caution is our only defense until we can better integrate local administration with forest management,” DFO Kundan Kumar explained.

As the state grapples with this surge, experts argue that mere warnings are insufficient. “A sustainable, long-term solution requires a multi-pronged strategy,” says Anoop Nautiyal, founder, Social Development for Communities, urging urgent habitat and policy intervention.

“Until these measures are fully implemented, the delicate coexistence between Uttarakhand’s human population and its wildlife hangs in a precarious balance,” added Nautiyal.