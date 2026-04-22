Women’s reservation bill: Congress says 1 million women will write to PM Modi

Lamba accused the BJP of misleading the public on women’s reservation and said the Congress is exposing its false claims. She reiterated the party’s demand for immediate implementation and referred to earlier protests held at Jantar Mantar.

Highlighting the Congress’s stance on women’s empowerment, Alka Lamba said the party had demonstrated its commitment by giving 40 per cent tickets to women in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership. She added that Congress has consistently fought to secure women’s representation in Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

Gautam termed the BJP government “anti-women,” citing NCRB data that showed a 31 per cent rise in crimes against women between 2014 and 2022. He alleged a higher incidence of such crimes in BJP-ruled states and raised concerns over the underutilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund.

Anil Jaihind questioned the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging injustice against Dalit and backward-class women. Raising the issue of the rape and murder of a young woman from the Vishwakarma community in Ghazipur, he stated that a ‘Manuvadi’ system has come to dominate in UP in place of the Constitution.

He demanded that the case be investigated by a special CBI team under the supervision of a judge of the Allahabad High Court, report be submitted within 30 days, and the perpetrators be given the strictest possible punishment.

He also reiterated his demand for the enactment of a law to prevent atrocities against the Extremely Backward Classes.