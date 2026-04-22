Won’t let BJP stop reservation, says Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Taking a jibe at the BJP’s ‘Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra’ led by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Tuesday, former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that in such scorching heat, no one wore dark glasses during the march.

This is the first government that is rehearsing the exercises to be carried out by the Opposition while in power,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the SP office, Yadav reiterated his party’s support for women’s reservation.

“If anyone wants to stop reservation, it is the BJP. We will not let their ill intentions succeed,” he said, adding that the party was misleading the public. He alleged that the BJP, sensing defeat, was resorting to theatrics to hide its failures.