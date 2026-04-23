10 Indian ships exited through Hormuz last week; 14 remain in Persian Gulf amid heightened tensions: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that while 14 vessels remain in the Persian Gulf amid heightened tensions, 10 Indian ships have safely exited the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have 10 Indian ships which have exited the Strait of Hormuz safely in the last few weeks. We have 14 Indian ships which are still in the Persian Gulf."

Providing an update on a recent security incident, Jaiswal said that two foreign ships were fired upon a day earlier, with Indian crew members on board.

He noted that the crew were safe and clarified that the vessels involved were not Indian-flagged ships, and therefore, detailed information remains limited. However, he emphasised that the safety of Indian nationals remains a priority.

"Regarding the matter of yesterday, the firing that happened, two foreign ships were fired upon. Some of our Indian crew members, sailors, were on them. They are safe. And these two ships, which were fired upon, are foreign ships. I don't have detailed information about this because they are foreign ships," Jaiswal added.

The spokesperson further noted that the Government of India is in continuous contact with Iran to ensure the safe passage of the remaining vessels and crew members in the region.

"Our continuous conversation with the government of Iran is going on so that the remaining ships there can safely come to India," the MEA spokesperson said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, handling a significant portion of global oil trade. Any escalation in the region often raises concerns over maritime security and the safety of commercial vessels.