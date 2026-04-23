Africa central to India’s foreign policy, partnership guided by equality: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said Africa occupies a central place in India’s foreign policy and New Delhi’s engagement with the continent is guided by a clear vision based on equality, mutual respect and shared progress.
Addressing an event marking the unveiling of the logo, theme and website for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, Jaishankar said the gathering signified the next phase of the long-standing partnership between India and Africa under the summit framework.
“We gather here to mark the next chapter in the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India-Africa Forum Summit framework,” he said.
Jaishankar said the India-Africa relationship is rooted in civilisational linkages that have been nurtured over centuries through cultural exchanges and human interaction.
He noted that India stood in solidarity with African nations during their struggle against colonialism, adding that the freedom movements of both regions are closely interlinked.
“Our bonds were further strengthened as India stood in solidarity with the African nations in their struggle against colonialism,” he said.
“Our shared history of struggle, solidarity, resilience and aspirations continues to shape our partnership,” he added.
The minister said Africa today occupies a central place in India’s foreign policy.
“India’s engagement with Africa is guided by a clear vision, which is rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and shared progress,” he said.
Jaishankar said India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Africa’s Agenda 2063 are complementary roadmaps aimed at inclusive and sustainable development.
He also highlighted growing engagement between the two sides, including high-level political exchanges and India’s consistent support for Africa’s greater role in global governance.
A “seminal step” in this direction, he said, was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency of the grouping in 2023.
“This reflects our firm belief that the voices of the Global South must shape global governance in times to come,” he said.