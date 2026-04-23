Africa central to India’s foreign policy, partnership guided by equality: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said Africa occupies a central place in India’s foreign policy and New Delhi’s engagement with the continent is guided by a clear vision based on equality, mutual respect and shared progress.

Addressing an event marking the unveiling of the logo, theme and website for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit-IV, Jaishankar said the gathering signified the next phase of the long-standing partnership between India and Africa under the summit framework.

“We gather here to mark the next chapter in the enduring partnership between India and Africa through the India-Africa Forum Summit framework,” he said.

Jaishankar said the India-Africa relationship is rooted in civilisational linkages that have been nurtured over centuries through cultural exchanges and human interaction.