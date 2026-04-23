Army plans networked system to unify land strike assets

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has initiated the process to develop an indigenous, network-centric fire control system that could fundamentally transform the way its artillery and missile units operate, plugging critical gaps in real-time battlefield integration.

The Army’s Directorate General of Information Systems (DGIS) has issued a Request for Information, the first step in the tendering process, for the development of a Land Vectors Control & Coordination System (LVCCS). The system is designed as a digital backbone to integrate all land-based strike assets, from guns and howitzers to rockets, missiles and loitering munitions, into a single, automated grid.

According to the document accessed by The New Indian Express, the system is intended to “automate all operational aspects of kinetic strikes… from observation, target acquisition, planning, delivery and post strike damage assessment,” compressing what is currently a fragmented process into a near real-time cycle.

At present, artillery operations rely on multiple layers of human intervention. Inputs from drones, radars or observation posts are processed at command posts, where decisions on target prioritisation, weapon allocation and fire planning are made before orders are passed to firing units. Existing systems such as the Battlefield Surveillance System and Command Information and Decision Support System provide inputs, but their linkage with firing elements is not seamless or uniformly automated, resulting in longer decision cycles and sub-optimal utilisation of firepower in high-tempo operations.

In contemporary conflicts, where speed and data fusion are critical, compressing the sensor-to-shooter cycle has become decisive, making such integrated systems increasingly essential.

Subsequently, LVCCS is looking at addressing these gaps. The Army has outlined a system that will provide both “technical control to deliver fire… quickly and accurately when it is required and where it is required” and “tactical control to achieve optimum utilisation of resources,” outlining a shift towards more automated, data-driven decision-making.