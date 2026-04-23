As Tamil Nadu votes, D Raja predicts DMK victory, calls for BJP defeat in Bengal

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja on Thursday voiced confidence that the DMK-led coalition would emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while predicting a setback for the BJP.

After casting his vote in Chennai, Raja urged citizens to turn out in large numbers and participate in the democratic process. “Voting is a fundamental right that strengthens democracy. I appeal to all voters to exercise it. I believe the DMK-led alliance will win and form the government,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Raja sharply criticised the BJP, stating that the people of the state must unite to defeat the party. “We will have to wait for the results as polling is being conducted in phases. But it is our view that the BJP should not gain ground in Bengal. Just as Tamil Nadu is resisting the BJP’s ideology, the people of Bengal must also ensure its defeat,” he added.

Polling began on Thursday in Tamil Nadu and in 152 constituencies across West Bengal under tight security arrangements. Early voter turnout figures released at 9 a.m. showed participation at 17.69% in Tamil Nadu and 18.76% in West Bengal.

Within Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout at 20.38%, followed by Erode district at 19.55%, while Chennai district saw a lower turnout of 16.51%. In West Bengal, Paschim Medinipur district led with 20.51%, followed by Bankura district at 20.20% and Jhargram district at 19.84%.

Voting will continue until 6 p.m., with counting scheduled for May 4.

Several prominent figures cast their ballots earlier in the day, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, actor-politician Vijay, minister K. N. Nehru, and actors Rajinikanth and Dhruv Vikram.