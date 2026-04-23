CBSE releases schedule for second Class 10 board exam, tests from May 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the schedule for the second Class 10 board examination, to be held from May 15 to May 21.

According to the datesheet, the exams will begin with Mathematics (Standard and Basic) on May 15, followed by English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) on May 16. The Science paper will be conducted on May 18.

A cluster of language and elective subjects, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Gujarati, along with Home Science and select vocational courses, has been scheduled for May 19.

Students will appear for Sanskrit, Painting, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence on May 20, while Social Science, the final paper, will be held on May 21.

The datesheet was issued by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, a week after the board declared results of the first edition of the Class 10 exams.

From 2026, CBSE has introduced a system of holding Class 10 board exams twice a year. While the February exam is mandatory, the May exam is optional and allows students to improve their scores or clear failed subjects.

Students can appear in up to three subjects in the second examination and retain their best scores, the board said.

(With inputs from PTI)