Congress protests in Dehradun, alleges ‘fraud’ over linking women’s reservation to delimitation

DEHRADUN: Political temperature soared in the Uttarakhand capital on Thursday as the Congress party staged a strong protest outside the state Legislative Assembly, demanding the immediate implementation of the 33 per cent women’s reservation quota and alleging that its linkage to delimitation was a “fraud”.

Party leaders alleged that the ruling BJP government is actively obstructing the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2023, by creating unnecessary hurdles.

Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, labelling the government’s stance as a "planned conspiracy."

"The government should stop its web of deceit. We all know the BJP never intended to give 33 per cent reservation to women. While the bill was passed in 2023 under intense public pressure, the government chose to sit on it. Now, as pressure mounts again, they have deceptively linked the reservation bill to the delimitation process," Rawat stated.