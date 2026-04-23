Eight killed after returning from funeral as vehicle plunges into Tehri gorge in Uttarakhand

Local authorities and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) mobilised quickly to the site. Sub-Inspector Vineet Devarani of the SDRF, who briefed TNIE on the rescue operation, stated, "All the passengers hailed from Ghansali and were returning home after completing the final rites in Haridwar. Our team managed to pull out two survivors from the wreckage."

In a poignant turn of events, sources revealed that among the deceased was the son of the very person whose last rites the group had just performed in Haridwar.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Lal, whose father, Sampat Lal, had been cremated earlier in the day.

The two survivors were rushed to the District Hospital in Bouradi. District officials, including District Magistrate Nikita Khandelwal and Superintendent of Police Shweta Chaubey, personally monitored the rescue operations and the subsequent medical assistance provided to the injured.

Dr Amit Rai, Chief Medical Superintendent at the District Hospital, provided an update on their condition, "The patients' conditions are currently stable. We have conducted X-rays and necessary diagnostic tests, and they have been formally admitted for comprehensive treatment."

The local police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine if mechanical failure or driver error led to the loss of life.