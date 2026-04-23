Hectic lobbying in Maharashtra as BJP eyes 6 of 10 seats in Legislative Council polls

MUMBAI: Hectic lobbying has started in ruling MahaYuti and opposition MVA parties for nominations for the biennial elections to 10 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, scheduled to be held on May 10.

Based on its strength in the Assembly, the BJP will get six of the 10 seats. Twelve aspirants in the BJP for the seats include Archana Patil Chakorkar, Pranya Satava, Madhavi Naik, Rajesh Pandey, Ranjeet Singh Naik Nimbalkar, Ram Satpute, Sanjay Kaka Patil, Sanjay Kenekar, Dadarao Keche, Sanjay Bhende, Dyashankar Tiwari, and Sandeep Joshi.

The BJP state parliamentary committee called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the names for the election. Sources said Pranya Satava’s name has been almost finalised as she resigned as a Congress MLC and joined the BJP recently. The other five names will be chosen after discussions

“While selecting candidates, the BJP will take into account regional and caste balance, besides the aspirant’s loyalty and work. Many names have been recommended by local party workers and leaders, but the parliamentary committee will take the call,” a BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.