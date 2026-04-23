India eyes dengue treatment rollout within five years as vaccine pipeline advances

NEW DELHI: India plans to roll out indigenous vaccines as well as safe, affordable treatment for dengue, the most widespread and rapidly increasing vector-borne disease in the world, within the next three to five years, experts said here on Thursday.

“DNDi is working with its partners in India and other endemic countries through the Dengue Alliance to advance a pipeline of dengue treatments. We believe that a dengue treatment can be potentially made available to patients within the next five years,” said Dr Sanjay Sarin, Asia Continental Lead and Director, South Asia, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a not-for-profit medical research organisation that discovers, develops, and delivers safe, effective, and affordable treatments for neglected populations.

“For a disease that has had no treatment for decades, this is no small step,” Dr Sarin told this paper on the sidelines of a day-long conference, ‘Dengue at a Crossroads: Confronting the Burden, Closing the Care Gap’.

On the treatment, he said they are working on both oral and injectable medicines. “The idea is that if the medicine can act in the first four to five days of a person getting infected, the patient does not have to go to hospital.”

He said they are partnering in India with the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), a premier autonomous research institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, to develop the drugs.

“They are essentially helping us with the pre-clinical work. Whenever you have a new drug molecule, you first need to test it in animals. They are conducting animal studies for us,” he added.

“Our focus is on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Over the next few years, we will complete the trials and bring these treatments to market. The vaccines will come much sooner,” Dr Sarin added.

India, which tops the list of the 30 most highly endemic countries in the world, has recently approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., a Japanese pharma company, for its tetravalent dengue vaccine, TAK-003, called Qdenga.

The vaccine received approval from the Subject Expert Committee under the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in people aged 4 to 60 years on April 11.