'India is a tough nut to crack', says Trump's trade representative as talks conclude in Washington

India is a “tough nut to crack”, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said, as a visiting delegation from New Delhi concluded negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

A 12-member Indian delegation, led by Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain, held three days of talks with the US team headed by Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia. The discussions concluded on Wednesday.

Speaking before the Committee on Ways and Means of the US Congress, Greer said India has long protected its agricultural markets. “India is a tough nut to crack... they’ve protected their agricultural markets for a very long time,” he said.

He added that while India seeks to safeguard several sensitive sectors, there were areas of possible convergence. “There are things, though, where I think we can find mutual agreement. DDGs (distillers dried grains) is a good example,” he said, referring to high-protein livestock feed, soybean meal and ethanol.