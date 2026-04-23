India reaffirms commitment to multilateralism in UN

India reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during high-level engagements at the United Nations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Secretary (West) Sibi George met UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.
In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN.” He added, “Secretary (West) underscored India’s strong commitment to multilateralism.”
He further stated that both sides exchanged views on UN reforms and the need to strengthen the voice of the Global South, which India has consistently championed through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.
“Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund,” the spokesperson said.
Earlier on April 20, India pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) at the UN headquarters.
“Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered the national statement at the IGN meeting on @UN Security Council reforms in the UN headquarters,” Jaiswal said in a post.
He said India emphasised that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately represent developing nations, particularly in the permanent category.
“He highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. He underlined the similarities between India’s approach to UN Security Council reforms and the African model,” the post said.
Separately, India also called for sweeping reforms in the global financial architecture at the “General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum” on financing for development follow-up.
“Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India’s national statement at the General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum on financing for development follow-up at UN Headquarters,” Jaiswal said.
Highlighting structural challenges in global development financing, India stressed the urgent need for systemic reforms.
“Secretary (West) underscored the need for a fair, inclusive & development-oriented global financial system to bridge the $4T SDG financing gap. He also highlighted that reforming IFIs, enhancing the voice of the Global South, and deploying digital public infrastructure are key to delivering on the Sevilla Commitment,” it added.
(With inputs from ANI)