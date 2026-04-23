India reaffirms commitment to multilateralism in UN

India reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during high-level engagements at the United Nations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Secretary (West) Sibi George met UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN.” He added, “Secretary (West) underscored India’s strong commitment to multilateralism.”

He further stated that both sides exchanged views on UN reforms and the need to strengthen the voice of the Global South, which India has consistently championed through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

“Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund,” the spokesperson said.