India urges nationals to avoid travelling to Iran as some flights resume operations

India on Thursday issued fresh advisory, urging citizens not to travel to Iran by air or land in view of reports of the commencement of some flights between the two countries.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran in its latest advisory also said that the "airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran".

"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the embassy said.

It urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with the embassy.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.