India warns travellers of death penalty risk under Maldives’ revised drug laws

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a stark warning to Indian citizens travelling to the Maldives, alerting them to sweeping amendments to anti-drug laws that now provide for the death penalty in cases of large-scale trafficking, an agency official said.

The advisory follows amendments to the Maldives’ Drugs Act that took effect in March 2026. The NCB said the new law prescribes "significantly enhanced penalties," including life imprisonment and capital punishment for large-scale trafficking, and tougher sentences even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances.

The bureau said recent cases had been reported of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives on drug-related charges.

"The amended law provides stricter punishment even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances," the NCB said in a statement, adding that the High Commission of India in Malé had separately issued advisories urging nationals to comply with local laws.