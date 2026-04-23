India welcomes Japan easing defence export curbs, eyes wider tech collaboration

NEW DELHI: India has welcomed Japan’s review of its “Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology”, saying the move could significantly expand the scope of bilateral defence cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said the step aligns with the growing trajectory of ties under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

“India welcomes Japan’s review of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology. Defence and security cooperation forms an important pillar of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” he said.

Jaiswal further noted that both sides have committed to deepen practical cooperation in line with their Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, including “promotion and facilitation of technological and industrial collaboration between government entities and private sector stakeholders for resilience in sectors critical to national security.”