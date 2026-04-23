Jharkhand Governor flags police delays in missing minor girls cases, seeks urgent action

RANCHI: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has expressed grave concern over delays in police response in cases involving missing minor girls, directing immediate and effective intervention to prevent further “serious and unfortunate consequences.”
In response, the Governor’s Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Kulkarni, has issued a formal directive to the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking prompt and concrete action.
The Governor’s communication highlighted several recent incidents in which minor girls went missing, with delayed police response contributing to “serious and unfortunate consequences.”
Expressing displeasure with the functioning of the police administration, the Governor noted that a lack of timely response has caused significant distress to affected families.
The Governor has directed all districts to conduct a special review of all pending missing persons cases involving minors. These investigations must now be treated as a top priority and completed swiftly, he said.
The Lok Bhavan has also directed the police department to compile and submit updated, district wise data on all pending cases. The Governor emphasised the need for a strong deterrent against such crimes, calling for strict legal action against those involved in the disappearance or exploitation of minors.
The Governor has explicitly stated that individuals involved in such crimes must harbour a fear of the law. “The safety of every girl in the state is of utmost priority,” the Governor stated, adding that authorities must work to ensure a secure and fear free environment for all citizens.
Notably, the directive comes after Raj Bhavan received numerous representations from families and community groups regarding the safety of girls in the state.