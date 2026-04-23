Jharkhand Governor flags police delays in missing minor girls cases, seeks urgent action

RANCHI: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has expressed grave concern over delays in police response in cases involving missing minor girls, directing immediate and effective intervention to prevent further “serious and unfortunate consequences.”

In response, the Governor’s Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Kulkarni, has issued a formal directive to the Director General of Police (DGP), seeking prompt and concrete action.

The Governor’s communication highlighted several recent incidents in which minor girls went missing, with delayed police response contributing to “serious and unfortunate consequences.”

Expressing displeasure with the functioning of the police administration, the Governor noted that a lack of timely response has caused significant distress to affected families.