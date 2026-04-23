Justice Lisa Gill appointed as new Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC

CHANDIGARH: The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wedneday notified the appointment of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Lisa Gill as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Gill will be the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra High Court. She has nearly 36 years of experience in the legal field, including over 11 years on the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

She will take over as the Chief Justice from April 25 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on April 24.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had on February 26 recommended the appointment of Justice Gill then a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Smt. Justice Lisa Gill, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court with effect from 25.04.2026."