Malaria outbreak hits CoBRA troops amid intensified anti-Maoist operations in Saranda

RANCHI: As anti-Maoist operations intensify in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum, security forces are not only contending with the persistent dangers of IEDs and extreme heat but are now facing a fresh challenge, a malaria outbreak.
On Tuesday, five personnel from the CoBRA Battalion, stationed at the Baliba camp, had to be airlifted to Ranchi after their condition worsened.
Following medical examinations, all five were diagnosed with severe symptoms of malaria.
Notably, after CRPF issued a stern ultimatum to top Maoist leader Misir Besra and his associates, asking them to surrender and return to the mainstream within a month or face decisive action, anti-Maoist operations have been intensified in the Saranda forests.
Concerns are now mounting that the continuous illness of security forces could adversely affect both the pace and effectiveness of the ongoing campaign.
Officials, however, clarified that alongside the anti-Maoist operations, full attention is being paid to the health and welfare of the troops to ensure they remain steadfast and perform at their full potential, even amidst challenging conditions.
West Singhbhum SP said that Saranda Forest itself is a malaria-prone zone and adequate precautions are taken to deal with it.
“Saranda being a malaria-prone zone, security personnel deployed there are asked to take precaution and are also given malaria kit to protect them with the disease. In case, someone gets infected with malaria, he is immediately evacuated to Ranchi and given proper medical treatment,” said West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu. “This is a regular affair and it has happened earlier also,” he added.
Earlier, during a visit by CRPF Special Director General Deepak Kumar, another constable of CoBRA 205 Battalion, identified as Anil Biswal, who was suffering from malaria, had collapsed and was immediately airlifted to Ranchi for medical care. He is currently undergoing treatment in Ranchi.
Before that, a security personnel, Anand Singh (42), a native of Assam, had succumbed to malaria a few months back while undergoing treatment, a tragedy that has further underscored the gravity of the situation.
Notably, around 45–50 Maoists are currently believed to be active in the Saranda region, where security operations are being intensified. According to police sources, security forces have cordoned off the Maoists within a 10-kilometre radius in the Saranda jungles.
Top Maoist leader Misir Besra, a Politburo member carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, is believed to be trapped inside it.
Police sources also said that the search operations will be further intensified in the coming days, with forces pushing deeper into the forested areas.
The handful of Maoists who are still left in Saranda forests have now shifted to mobile camps to avoid being detected by security forces.
To prevent police from reaching the bunkers, a strong network of spike holes and IEDs has allegedly been laid around it. Despite the fact that Maoists have allegedly planted IEDs across the area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas.