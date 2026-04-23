Malaria outbreak hits CoBRA troops amid intensified anti-Maoist operations in Saranda

RANCHI: As anti-Maoist operations intensify in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum, security forces are not only contending with the persistent dangers of IEDs and extreme heat but are now facing a fresh challenge, a malaria outbreak.

On Tuesday, five personnel from the CoBRA Battalion, stationed at the Baliba camp, had to be airlifted to Ranchi after their condition worsened.

Following medical examinations, all five were diagnosed with severe symptoms of malaria.

Notably, after CRPF issued a stern ultimatum to top Maoist leader Misir Besra and his associates, asking them to surrender and return to the mainstream within a month or face decisive action, anti-Maoist operations have been intensified in the Saranda forests.

Concerns are now mounting that the continuous illness of security forces could adversely affect both the pace and effectiveness of the ongoing campaign.

Officials, however, clarified that alongside the anti-Maoist operations, full attention is being paid to the health and welfare of the troops to ensure they remain steadfast and perform at their full potential, even amidst challenging conditions.